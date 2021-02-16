Combating food deserts with local produce, growers

In many large cities, food deserts abound–including Chicago. Thankfully, one young man is doing his best to help provide local produce for low income communities in the area. With 10 years of vegetable growing under his belt, Akin Carter used that passion and knowledge to start Black Oaks Center and The Healthy Food Hub.

Black Oaks Center and The Healthy Food Hub

815-944-8130

14485 E 3000s Rd., Pembroke Township, IL 60944