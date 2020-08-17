Collette Tours focusing on safety while vacationing

Since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, Collette’s philosophy is to plan to operate tours in an environment where COVID-19 exists.

Tours Currently Operating

  • Spotlight on South Dakota
  • Colorado Rockies
  • Painted Canyons of the West
  • America’s Cowboy Country
  • Southern Charm
  • America’s Music Cities
  • Bluegrass Country & the Smoky Mountains
  • Mackinac Island
  • Spotlight on Nashville

Plan now for holiday tours

  • Spotlight on Santa Fe Holiday
  • Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday
  • Spotlight on New Orleans Holiday
  • America’s Music Cities Holiday
  • Nashville & the Smoky Mountains Holiday
  • Southern Charm Holiday

Viewers should call their local travel agent for more information about Collette.

