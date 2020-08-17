Collette Tours focusing on safety while vacationing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, Collette’s philosophy is to plan to operate tours in an environment where COVID-19 exists.
Tours Currently Operating
- Spotlight on South Dakota
- Colorado Rockies
- Painted Canyons of the West
- America’s Cowboy Country
- Southern Charm
- America’s Music Cities
- Bluegrass Country & the Smoky Mountains
- Mackinac Island
- Spotlight on Nashville
Plan now for holiday tours
- Spotlight on Santa Fe Holiday
- Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday
- Spotlight on New Orleans Holiday
- America’s Music Cities Holiday
- Nashville & the Smoky Mountains Holiday
- Southern Charm Holiday
Viewers should call their local travel agent for more information about Collette.