College for Kids program offered at Parkland College

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A variety of summer camps will once again be offered at Parkland College this summer, including their well-known College for Kids program.

We offer high quality camps taught by professional educators. Our camps all are centered on discovery learning and get kids engaged in the classes. Our camps are unique and allow kids to explore STEAM topics, learn about potential careers, and make friends.

Registration is open for our camps now. Viewers may go to www.parkland.edu/ceRegister to register for camps. We also have scholarships available and we want to make sure that families know that they may apply for these.

Parkland College – Community Education

1315 N. Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821