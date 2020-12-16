Colder temps bring winter pests indoors

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Indoor Winter Pests

• Several non-native species of insect seek refuge indoors this time of year
• While they pose little health risk, they are an announce and can be quite abundant

Asian Lady Beetles

This insect was introduced in the US to control pests in row crop agriculture, populations were established in the 1980’s

  • Predator of many kids of aphids and other small insects
  • Native to a large swath of Asia
  • Outcompetes and displaces native ladybugs
  • They do pinch or bite, but rarely
  • Some folks have an allergic reaction to a smelly substances from their knees and other joints as a defense mechanism

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Accidentally introduced to the US in imported planting material, around 2001

  • Has a very wide host range, feeds on a ton of crops
  • Becoming a major problem for agriculture in the Mid-Atlantic states where numbers have really built up
  • Does not feed, reproduce, etc in winter time, so pretty inactive in your home

What can you do if they invade your house?

  • Prevent Entry – seal up exterior cracks around windows, doors, soffits, roofline, etc.
  • Collect them as you find them
  • Drop them in a cup of soapy water
  • Vacuum them up, hand held vacuums work great
  • Traps and other collection devices are not very effective

