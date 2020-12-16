Colder temps bring winter pests indoors

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Indoor Winter Pests

• Several non-native species of insect seek refuge indoors this time of year

• While they pose little health risk, they are an announce and can be quite abundant

Asian Lady Beetles

This insect was introduced in the US to control pests in row crop agriculture, populations were established in the 1980’s

Predator of many kids of aphids and other small insects

Native to a large swath of Asia

Outcompetes and displaces native ladybugs

They do pinch or bite, but rarely

Some folks have an allergic reaction to a smelly substances from their knees and other joints as a defense mechanism