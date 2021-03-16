Colcannon Casserole for St. Patrick’s Day with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine is back with a dish perfect for your St. Patrick’s day menu.
Colcannon Casserole
- 3 Slices of Thick Bacon
- 1/2 lb Organic Baby Kale
- 3 lbs Russet Potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 4T Butter, softened
- 1/3 c Heavy Cream
- 1T Mayonnaise or Sour Cream
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- 1 bunch of Scallions, diced
- 8 oz White Cheddar Cheese, grated
- Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C)
- Cook bacon in a skillet until crispy. Set cooked bacon aside and reserve bacon fat from cooking. Dice the bacon.
- Next saute the baby kale in the skillet with the bacon fat until wilted. This will only take about a minute. Remove wilted baby kale and set aside.
- Next, add the peeled and sliced potatoes to a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes until tender. Drain and add to a mixing bowl with softened butter. Whip the potatoes with a hand mixer until creamy. Add the heavy cream and mix to combine.
- Next – Add the salt, pepper, mayonnaise (or sour cream) to the potato mixture. Mix to combine.
- Finally, add the wilted baby kale greens, half of the diced green onions, half of the diced bacon and half of the grated cheese to the potato mixture and stir to combine everything together.
- Add the potato mixture to a casserole dish and top with the remaining shredded cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Garnish the top of the casserole with the remaining diced scallions and bacon.
Be sure to check out Dish on Facebook for details on all your March Madness snacks!