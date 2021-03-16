Colcannon Casserole for St. Patrick’s Day with Colleen Hatton

Until the Super Bowl and Tom Brady's Newsweek article about his wife Gisele, many people did not realize the overwhelming push for energy healing, crystals and the power of mindfulness. Jessie Porter, with Pure Jes Energy joins us to talk about how intentions, the power of positive thinking and how to protect your energy.

PRAIRIE COMMONS BUSINESS COLLECTIVEPure Jes Wellness - Jessie Porter, owner of Pure Jes Wellness -Handmade Crystal and Resin Creations shares how so many people including celebrities are using crystals as a form of energy healing and decor.