Cocktails to help you celebrate “Dry January” with Punch Bar Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are known for our creative & unique craft cocktails, food, & desserts but it is our focus on giving our guests a memorable experience that makes Punch! a place where anyone can enjoy themselves.

We applied our experience in making very flavorful Craft Cocktails to create a menu for less potent as well as completely alcohol-free mixed drinks.

Our focus on our guests’ experience led us to create 3 different cocktail menus—each with centered on different relationship with alcohol.

We named our happy hour “Clock Out, Punch! In” and it runs every weekday from 4-6pm with

• 1/2 priced Sharable Bites

• $2 off Draft Beers

• $6 select Cocktails

• $7 select Wines

Punch! Bar & Lounge

(217) 531-2800

217 N. Neil St.

Champaign, IL 61820

http://PunchBarChampaign.com