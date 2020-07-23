Cocktails & Chemo: Turning pain into purpose

Indianapolis, IN. (NEXSTAR)

Amanda Clark, Founder of Cocktails & Chemo Foundation, shares how she has been able to turn pain into purpose after losing her husband to colon cancer.







Here’s more from Amanda:

Our organization is a non-profit dedicated to caring for caregivers. We server more than 1,000 caregivers a year.

We offer a variety of services from grants, pampering events, online support and financial aid for families struggling while someone is sick.

Our organization serves caregivers. Anyone who is caring for someone they love who is sick.

We have our first VIRTUAL event for caregivers on Aug 1.

Plus our first VIRTUAL fundraiser is coming up in September 10. This will be a “Healing Words” virtual event hosted by Amanda Clark to share her story about blogging and turning pain into purpose.