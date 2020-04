Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Singer and songwriter, Ashley Riley, is debuting new music on our virtual CI Stage!

This is a video for my new song called Close To Me. It’s currently unreleased, but a taste of what my upcoming record (due early next year) will be like.

I’ve also designed a T-shirt that was inspired by the current quarantine we are adhering to and a song I released in 2010 called Sit & Wait. I’m giving the song away for free on my website and selling the T-shirt through April 5 HERE.