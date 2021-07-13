City of Rantoul to host GloBingo, Shop and Hop

You are cordially invited to GloBingo in Rantoul, on Saturday, August 28th. Doors open 6 and bingo starts at 7. All proceeds benefit the Downtown Revitalization Rantoul Committee.

The festivities are being held at the Knights of Columbus, 1001 Ohio Avenue in Rantoul. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The entry fee includes six bingo cards for 10 games, a glow hat and dabber. It’s just $5 for six additional bingo cards, and there is more than $1000 in cash prizes. Tickets go on sale through the Rantoul chamber the week of July 19th. YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO PLAY.

The, on Saturday, October 23rd, get your holiday shopping done in Downtown Rantoul! If you are interested in being a vendor, call Paula Hopkins at 217-898-4608.