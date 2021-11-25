Citrus Dry Brined Turkey with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and owner of Dish Passionate Cuisine, Colleen Hatton, is back with a delicious way to prepare your holiday turkey.

Citrus Dry Brined Turkey

2/3 C Kosher Salt

3 T Light Brown Sugar

1/2 C Orange Zest

6 T Lemon Zest

4 T Lime Zest

2 T Ground Sage

4 T Pepper

1/2 C Softened Butter

18-20lb Turkey

Place all brine ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir together until evenly mixed.

Rub brine all over turkey, including cavity and place onto a baking sheet, topped with a cooling rack. Refrigerate turkey for 24-48 hours.

Preheat oven to 450˚F.

Completely brush brine off turkey and pat dry. Tie turkey legs together with twine, fold wing tips behind turkey and transfer to a roasting pan.

Rub butter evenly all over turkey.

Cover breast with foil and place turkey in oven and roast for 30 minutes.

Lower heat to 350˚F and continue to roast for an additional 2 to 2 ½ hours (about 12 minutes a pound, for an internal temperature of 160˚F).

In the last 40 to 50 minutes of roasting, uncover breast to brown and crisp skin.

Remove turkey from oven and rest for 20 to 30 minutes, loosely covered.