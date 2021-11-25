Citrus Dry Brined Turkey with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and owner of Dish Passionate Cuisine, Colleen Hatton, is back with a delicious way to prepare your holiday turkey.
Citrus Dry Brined Turkey
2/3 C Kosher Salt
3 T Light Brown Sugar
1/2 C Orange Zest
6 T Lemon Zest
4 T Lime Zest
2 T Ground Sage
4 T Pepper
1/2 C Softened Butter
18-20lb Turkey
Place all brine ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir together until evenly mixed.
Rub brine all over turkey, including cavity and place onto a baking sheet, topped with a cooling rack. Refrigerate turkey for 24-48 hours.
Preheat oven to 450˚F.
Completely brush brine off turkey and pat dry. Tie turkey legs together with twine, fold wing tips behind turkey and transfer to a roasting pan.
Rub butter evenly all over turkey.
Cover breast with foil and place turkey in oven and roast for 30 minutes.
Lower heat to 350˚F and continue to roast for an additional 2 to 2 ½ hours (about 12 minutes a pound, for an internal temperature of 160˚F).
In the last 40 to 50 minutes of roasting, uncover breast to brown and crisp skin.
Remove turkey from oven and rest for 20 to 30 minutes, loosely covered.