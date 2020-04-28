College rock band, The Hangovers, gives back

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Hangovers, a college rock band comprised of all Millikin University music students, has just released their first EP entitled Planet Hangover. The record features a blend of psychedelic rock, pop, and jazz. CiLiving Storyteller Erin Valle caught up with guitarist Zach Dable and singer/songwriter Mollie Krueger to discuss the group’s sound, influences, and the record’s impact.

The Hangovers are donating proceeds from their EP downloads to Covid-19 relief. They have a specific option posted on the band’s Facebook page that allows people to download the music in exchange for a donation.

Follow the Hangovers:

Album download + Donation: donorbox.org/the-hangovers

Facebook: @thehangoversband

Instagram: @thehangoversband