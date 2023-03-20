Burr Ridge, Ill. (WCIA)

Ways to bridge the STEM Gap

Our organization’s goal at Zebralter Medical is to connect Black healthcare professionals to communities of color. Our primary goal is to increase visibility of Black healthcare professionals, what you see, you aspire to be.

My goal is for underrepresented minorities to see Science as a career option.

How can we do that, especially since the numbers of Black college graduates in STEM is declining? We need a new way.

We offer a wraparound approach to Bridge the STEM gap.

From study tips on our website, to outreach in local schools, to a Youtube platform with Healthcare professionals sharing their careers and journey, and offering awards to students. Now with a free healthcare app “Melanin Medical Specialties” available on Apple Store and Google Play with success tips, different specialties in healthcare. Our app has something for everyone regardless of age or race

New free health care App “Melanin Medical Specialists”

We urge everyone to download it.

Black health care professionals across the nation, upload your information, leave a success tip, choose mentor badge to connect with mentees. Takes less than 10 minutes to make a major lasting impact in our community. Parents looking for adults that can answer STEM questions for your children and help encourage them, this is it. When we create visibility and presence our children start to see this as a space for them too.

Zebralter Medical

235 Dartmouth Ct

Burr Ridge, IL

http://www.zebraltermedical.org