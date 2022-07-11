Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Enjoy Yoga in beautiful Meadowbrook Park!

Meet at the Meadowbrook Park Playground off the Windsor Road entrance.

Join the park district, the community and a variety of talented yoga instructors each Saturday for Yoga in the Park.

This is free and all ages and abilities are welcome!

Instructors will provide modifications so you can practice on your own level. Invite friends and family along!

Please bring your own yoga mat (we have a few loaners), comfortable clothing and the desire to practice yoga under beautiful prairie skies!

FREE! Yoga in the Park 2022 – Fitness and Wellness – Events | Urbana Park District (urbanaparks.org)