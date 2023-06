Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Visit our artistic event space in Downtown Mahomet! Our events include Live Events such as Comedy, Musical Acts, Trivia Nights, special shopping events and more!

We bring high quality, nationally recognized talent to our venue.

There are multiple ‘selfie spots’ within our venue and right next door is our retail location: Yellow & Co. Boutique. “Please exit through the gift shop!”

The Black Diamond Experience happening July 1st at 7:30pm!