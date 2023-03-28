Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Ty Barnett is a Chicago native, got his start at Seattle’s “Comedy Underground.” Since then, his star keeps rising! Dedicated to “bringin’ the funny,”Barnett can be seen on Conan, The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a series regular on Discovery Family Channel’s Babies/Beasts Behaving Badly.

He was also the host of The Food Network’s Mealin’ & Dealin’ and Cheap Eats along with HBO’s Bad Boys of Comedy, his own Comedy Central Presents, one-hour special Issues, and his half-hour Dry Bar super clean special YEP… which has millions of views online and growing. Ty has been called “one to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter. His albums, Grown Man, Baby Steps and ‘Bout Damn Time are regularly featured on Sirius/XM. In 2020, Ty appeared on America’s Got Talent where he was eliminated during the judge cuts.

You may have seen him in recurring roles on ‘Til Death on FOX, Life in Pieces on CBS, or perhaps the sitcom Samantha Who?, NickMom Night Out, or Tosh.0. With charm and style that transcend race and age, Ty’s ability to rock ANY and ALL audiences has made him an international favorite on stages from the South Side of Chicago to theaters in London. Jay Leno says Ty is “one of the funniest comedians working,” and Whoopi Goldberg thinks he’s hilarious! Ty also currently has scores of national commercials and a web series. Most recently, he has a recurring role on the drama series “A Million Little Things”. As well as he is in a movie that is being released this year.

We are bringing high quality entertainment and events to the area. Retail-Tainment!

The primary goal of Yellow & Co. boutique and events is to provide a destination of shopping and entertainment to Mahomet and Central Illinois. Along with the established retail experience, we will continue to build the variety of live entertainment to Mahomet and surrounding areas in a top-end space, along with an upscale venue space rental option.

Calendar of events:

4/1 – Ty Barnett performing 2 shows (7pm and 9:15pm)

4/7 – Puzzle, Pretzels and Pints puzzle competition

4/8 – Not Petty, Tom Petty Tribute band

4/15 – A Night of Improv Comedy

4/21 – Trivia Night

4/22 – Comedian Ryan Conner 2 Shows (7pm and 9:15pm)

4/30 -Singer/Songwriter – Edward David Anderson (Voice of Backyard Tire Fire) – listening room show

5/26 & 5/27 – Our inaugural Comedy Competition (16 comedians competing)

6/3 – Singer Kree Harrison, America’s Got Talent runner up – listening room show

6/10 – Comedian Chastity Washington

7/1 – The Black Diamond Experience, Neil Diamond Tribute artist

Yellow and Co.

604 East Main Street

Suite C

Mahomet