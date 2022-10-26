Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

X-Krush has been packing clubs, rocking private parties, opening for national acts and has hit just about every fair and festival in downstate Illinois since 1997. Over the years we have managed to become pretty good at what we do, and that is to deliver a great show both sonically and visually. The fact that the band is still going, growing and able to be considered a top draw regionally speaks to the consistency of delivering a quality show.

Upcoming Shows:

10/26 – Zombie Prom at Masonic Temple, Danville IL

11/12 – Main St. Pub, Robinson IL

11/23 – The Curve, Springfield IL (Thanksgiving Eve. Party)

11/26 – Toledo Legion Post 764, Toledo IL

12/31 – New Years Eve at The Canopy Club, Urbana IL

We play tunes that we think the crowd will enjoy for one reason or another and we do not limit ourselves to one genre. Country, rock, metal, 80’s pop and hard rock, current pop and rock, old school hip-hop, classic rock, punk, electro, Irish rockers, new rockers and whatever else we think will get backsides moving and cash registers ringing. We genuinely appreciate being able to perform and we absolutely love our fans which continue to allow us to do this. If you attend a show you will see the band and crowd together as one in the music and moment. X-Krush is all about having FUN and kicking it with the people that enjoy what we have to offer.

X-Krush has opened for the following national acts: Skid Row, Warrant, David Allan Coe, 30 Seconds to Mars, Saliva, Firehouse, Jackyl, Tone Loc, Steven Adler (of Guns N Roses), Sebastian Bach, Jesse James Dupree, Rare Earth and many more.