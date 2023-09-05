Dieterich, Ill. (WCIA)

From September 1 through September 16, join Wright’s Furniture for their anniversary sale. The fifth-generation family business is celebrating 134 years.

This is a chance to save $100 for every $1,000 spent during the sale. Save on in-stock furniture, accessories and exclusive Wright Sleep Mattresses, locally-made in Illinois.

The business is celebrating its history during this sale. Wrights Furniture was founded in 1889 by George W. Wright, a postmaster and owner of a local general store.

In 1889, G.W Wright bought a train ticket for an opportunity to purchase inexpensive land in Arkansas. A local businessman convinced Wright to trade his train ticket for a local furniture store and funeral home in Dieterich and from there, Wright’s Furniture was born.

The company has undergone major expansions over the last few decades, including an addition of a 4,000-square-foot La-Z-Boy Gallery, new showroom space, additional storefronts and the development of Wright At Home Interiors.

The family business also recently broke ground for its new 31,000-square-foot warehouse. This facility will be located within the new Dieterich Industrial Park East at 205 Corporate Street.

Today Wright’s Furniture Inc. provides employment for 40 area residents.

