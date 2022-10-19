Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Wreckless Whiskey Unplugged is one of Central Illinois’ hottest country bands and ready to come entertain you! We are available for bookings for venues, festivals, and private parties.

Their playlist ranges from artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and other of today’s top artists. No matter your crowd, if they enjoy country music, they will be sure to please.

They have opened for country acts such as…Frankie Ballard, Chris Janson, Thompson Square, Kane Brown, Joe Diffie, Tyler Farr, Dan & Shay, Jordan Davis and Travis Tritt.

SATURDAY-OCT. 22ND

8-11PM

WESTVILLE AMERICAN LEGION

SUNDAY-OCT. 23RD

THE LAST CALL-PENFIELD

4-7PM

THURSDAY-OCT 27TH

COZIAHR HARLEY-DAVIDSON, FORSYTH

6-8PM