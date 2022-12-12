Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer, is back with tips.

The holiday’s are a busy time of year, full of travel, sweets, and stress. It’s not the time to skip your workout which can help keep you healthy, happy, and in the holiday spirit. If you’re struggling to find time or don’t know how to workout while traveling, this simple routine will be a life saver.

Gliders and resistance bands take up almost no space in your suitcase, they are affordable, and also make for great gifts!

This workout only takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Shoot for 10 reps of each move with 3-5 rounds for maximum burn. Remember training your glutes and legs burns the most calories, so even if you don’t have time for abs and arms, this will be effective.

Cross Donkey Kick

Lateral Band Walk

Glider Reverse Lunges

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.