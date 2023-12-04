Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Logan McHone, Blain’s Farm & Fleet Marketing Specialist, joins us with tips on how you can winterize your home as the cold weather arrives at our doorstep.

Be sure to:

1.Check Windows and Doors

2. Examine window and door locks for a secure seal to prevent heat loss.

3. Inspect for air leaks and seal them with insulation kits and weather stripping.

4. Maintain caulking around doors and windows to reduce heat loss and water damage.



To detect and prevent water leaks:

1. Check all faucets in your home for leaks.

2. Inspect pipes beneath sinks and tubs.

3. Test for toilet leaks with food coloring in the tank.

4. Monitor the water meter for hidden leaks.



Protect plumbing and electrical:

1. Insulate exposed water pipes in crawl spaces and attics.

2. Use heat tape or cables to prevent freezing.

3. Seal gaps allowing cold air near pipes and electrical wiring.



Maintain the heating system:

1. Schedule a professional heating system check.

2. Have a certified chimney sweep inspect wood-burning stove pipes and chimneys.

3. Regularly replace furnace filters.

4. Inspect and clean smoke and carbon monoxide alarm covers, adding new batteries.



Clean gutters:

1. Ensure clear gutters for proper snow drainage.

2. Remove debris once all leaves have fallen.

3. Consider gutter guards for future protection.



Prepare for Wet Weather:

1. Resurface slippery stairs with slip-resistant strips.

2. Utilize shoe dryers and doormats to minimize indoor water.

