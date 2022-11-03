Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you have a loved one who could benefit from a little extra help during the winter months, you may consider looing into wintering at Carriage Crossing Senior Living.

Benefits:

• Respite Stay

• Month To Month Contract

• Social Engagement – no less than four activities per day

• NO SHOVELING OF SNOW

• 3 meals a day

• Laundry Service

• House Keeping

Carriage Crossing provides leading-edge Assisted Living and Memory Care services across several central Illinois locations. Our experienced team is committed to delivering a senior living experience that meets the unique needs and desires for seniors at every stage of living. We do that by providing a community environment rich with exceptional dining services, life-enriching opportunities and 24-hour personal care assistance—all within a home-like, maintenance-free lifestyle.