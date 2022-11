Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Winter Nights at Prairie Farm

Opening Night: Friday, November 25, 5-9pm

Join us for opening night on November 25, 2022 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate.

After that:

Enjoy holiday lights every Thursday through Sunday, starting November 25 – December 31 at Prairie Farm. This will be an accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm.

On Friday and Saturday nights, enjoy free hot chocolate from the Champaign Parks Foundation! Donations for drinks will be accepted in support of the event.

*EVENT CLOSED ON: December 24, December 25, and January 1

Website: https://champaignparks.com/event/winter-nights-at-prairie-farm-2022/2022-11-25/

To donate online: Donation Form (donorperfect.net)

Questions: zoe.southlynn@champaignparks.org or 217-819-3931