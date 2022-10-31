Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors.

Here’s more from Blake:

I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU Winter Farmers Market. I answer questions about vendors and about times and dates of the farmers market and associated events.

We work with farmers and makers and put on the weekly farmers market to help our local community access local foods and locally made products.

The only other farmer’s market in the area is run by the city of Urbana. We provide LINK matching and are a LINK match hub with Experimental Station. We also have farmer training programs and local food programs to better serve our local community and get more local folks eating more local foods. The city just runs the Urbana Market at the Square.

Winter Farmers Market first market – 11/5/2022 – at Lincoln Square Mall.

Blake Hackler – Farmers Market Manager – market@thelandconnection.org

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph Ste 400, Champaign, IL, 61820.

http://thelandconnection.org