MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Willow Tree Mission has operated in Piatt County for several years. Now, they’re expanding their reach and providing more help for those in need.

They recently opened a new location on the square in Monticello. Not only is it giving them more room for their resale shop, but it’s also providing transitional housing for victims of domestic abuse.

This, of course, is when they are safe and the threat of harm is minimized.

The transitional housing helps victims and families get back on their feet. Whether that means helping them find a new apartment or house, helping them get out of town to other family members, helping them start their education journey and so much more.

And when you buy from the resale shop you’re helping fund these programs.

For more information on Willow Tree Missions and what they do, you can visit their website, here.

If you want more on their resale shop or learn how to donate you can visit their Facebook, here.