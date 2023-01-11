Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a a look at the 2022 year in review for the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois. Some of our stats from last year include:

1853 patients seen

108 species cared for

52 outreach events for the community

130 student volunteers, including 16 executive board & 24 team leader positions

6,700 volunteer hours

2 courses, 115 hours of case rounds

37 students on clinical rotations

All of this was made possible due to the support of the community who bring animals to the Wildlife Medical Clinic for care and to ensure that all of your viewers know we can receive animals 24/7 year-round if they find an animal in need.



Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine

University of Illinois

1008 W. Hazelwood Dr. M/C 004

Urbana, IL 61802

