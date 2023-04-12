Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

A few things to keep in mind if you find an orphaned critter:

· Best to leaving nests/babies alone unless obviously in distress (Ex. injured, not staying in the nest, cold to the touch, witnessed mom passing)

· If you find a baby in need of help, bring it to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or the WMC for care – they need specialized formula and minimal handling to be successfully released.

· Wildlife Parenting- Parents aren’t always visible near their offspring but are usually close and watching their young. For example- Bunnies only visit the nest 1-2 times per day & typically that’s between midnight & 5:00am. They will not go to the nest if it is obviously being watched or monitored for fear of drawing predators to the babies. Deer are similar and often hide their young in tall grass while they forage for food.

