Untreated crawl spaces can let mold thrive and all type of critter move in. Encapsulation is the best way to control both of these issues in your home. That’s right, if it’s in your crawl space, it’s in your home.

Frequently asked questions:

Why is completely sealing the crawl space the best option? It stops the air movement from the crawl space getting up and into your home. And if there is HVAC ductwork in the crawl space then the savings on the power bill is an added bonus too.

Why are sump pumps needed in a crawl space? I don’t live or use that area. Keeping the water from “Ponding” is critical for the longevity of the home’s structure, both the wood and the foundation.

Can I just use a dehumidifier to dry out the crawl space? Not with unsealed vents and space. Sealing first is a must. And a strong dehumidifer is rquired to actually get the whole space dry. The wood holds more moisture than homeowners understand.

The actual material we use and a sample piece of the factory seam to see it someone could pull it apart…. they won’t.

ALSO, the lid for our crawl space sump pump had a lid and that’s so important to stop evaporation from getting up and out of the sump pump pit.

AND a Sedona Air dehumidifier.

