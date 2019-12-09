What You Need to Know about REAL ID’s

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) –

Press Secretary Henry Haupt joins us with details on what you need to know when it comes to Real ID’s in the state of Illinois.

For Illinois residents who fly domestically, effective Oct. 1 2020 the federal government will require you to use a valid U.S. passport or obtain a REAL ID from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. We are providing you with the choice either to obtain a REAL ID card or to keep a standard card. Take time to know your options.

Learn more about getting a REAL ID HERE.

We are the government agency in Illinois that issues drivers licenses, ID cards along with many other statutorily defined responsibilities.

Office of the Illinois Secretary of State

Secretary of State’s Office

213 State Capitol Building

Springfield, IL 62756