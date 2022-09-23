Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.

A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th from 9am – 5pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the barn, which hasn’t happened in over 100 years in Central Illinois.

Other events on the Illinois Amish Heritage campus will include pioneer and Amish-based activities such as

blacksmithing, glass blowing, rope making, Kiddie Tractor Pull, petting zoo, pony cart rides and more. Additionally, local Amish favorites will be made and sold onsite such as fresh apple cider, popcorn, ice cream and more! The food tent will also be serving an authentic German breakfast, and other food vendors.

For more information, call Cassie Yoder (217) 254-4012. Also, look for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center at

www.illinoisamish.org and on Facebook.