CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Humane Society’s, Mary Tiefenbrunn, Executive Director joins ciLiving today to share their mission to prevent cruelty to animals, promote animal welfare, educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals, and to bring awareness to the overpopulation issues, which they offer solutions for.

CCHS is contributing to the solution by providing high quality shelter, medical, and adoption services for animals in need. CCHS hopes to inspire viewers to consider pet adoption.

Today we met Nika, a 9-month-old female Domestic Shorthair cat who’s all about playtime! She was found as a stray in Urbana and was taken to animal control before being transferred to CCHS.

CCHS is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization, not a County agency, and not supported by tax dollars. CCHS is not affiliated with any national animal welfare organization.

CCHS operates an “open door” animal shelter and accepts all companion animals needing shelter, regardless of age, physical condition, or adoptability.

Champaign County Humane Society

4003 Kearns Dr

Champaign, IL 61822

Website

http://www.cuhumane.org

Social Media Links

http://facebook.com/cuhumane; http://instagram.com/cu_humane