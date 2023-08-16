Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Scovill Zoo is where nature comes to life and every visit promises to be an unforgettable animal experience. Our latest guest from Scovill Zoo is a slithery friend eagerly waiting to meet you!

As Scovill Zoo transition into the beautiful season of fall, their opening hours have been adjusted to ensure that you can enjoy school and the wonders of the animal kingdom. From Monday to Friday, the zoo welcomes visitors from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, while on weekends, you can enjoy extended hours from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Even after the last admission, the zoo grounds remain open for an additional hour, allowing you to make the most of your visit.

Mark your calendars for some upcoming events that promise to add excitement to your zoo experience:

Twilight Tuesday, August 29: On this special evening, Scovill Zoo will stay open three hours later, providing a unique opportunity to explore the zoo’s enchanting atmosphere during twilight. Last admission will be at 7:00 PM, and the zoo grounds will be open until 8:00 PM.

Grandparents Day, September 10: A heartwarming celebration where grandparents receive free admission with a paying child. Join us between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM for an array of activities, including the ever-popular Cake Walk, a delightful treat for all.

Zoo-rific Evening, September 16: This exclusive adult-only event aims to raise funds for future exhibits at Scovill Zoo. For $100 per ticket, guests can enjoy an evening filled with delectable food, thrilling animal encounters, and a live auction. Your participation will contribute to the continuous growth and enhancement of our zoo's exhibits.

Scovill Zoo is located at 71 South Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521. For more information about the resident animals, special events, and how you can be a part of our wildlife conservation efforts, visit our official website at www.scovillzoo.com.