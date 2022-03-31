Westville, Ill. (WCIA)

That we not only assist those with vision and hearing needs but we help in the fight against diabetes, childhood cancer, environment issues, and those with hunger needs. We also provide assistance with any other humanitarian needs that our community may have.

Like i mentioned above we assist those with vision and hearing needs and other things. We frequently get asked what percent of donations made to our organization get used to help others. 100% of funds donated go towards our humanitarian endeavors and assisting those that need us.

we are the only service organization that does use 100% of donations made towards those in need.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Immediate event – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt – Saturday April 16th. Breakfast will be at the St. Mary’s Gym from 8am to noon, and the egg hunt will take place at Zamberletti Park at 12:30pm.

Doing Labor Day BIG! – we would like to announce new things coming to our Labor Day celebration.. We are bringing Country Recording Artist Parmalee on Saturday Sept. 3rd, Also, the Connor Family Amusements will be new to our celebration this year.

Westville Lions Club

