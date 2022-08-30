Westville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Westville Lions Club helps those in need in their community and around the world.

We have main focus’ of vision, hunger, environment, diabetes, and childhood cancers. The most interesting thing about our organization is 100% of funds donated go back to those in need.

We differ from most service organizations because of the fact that donated monies all go to help.

111th Westville Labor Day Celebration – Sept. 2nd thru the 5th

Sat. Sept. 3rd

Country band Parmalee recent number one hit “Take My Name”

Opening act Natu Band

The Gates for the concert will open at 5:00 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Entry into the concert is FREE, beer bracelets will be $10 each and beer will be available for purchase. Tickets for the party pit (section closest to the stage) are on sale now. For purchase of Party pit tickets and event details see the direct link below. https://www.etix.com/…/parmalee-at-westville-labor-day

CONCERT REMINDERS 09/03/2022

— Map and layout provided for those traveling from out of town.

—We will check your ID if purchasing alcohol- please have your photo ID ready.

—No backpacks, coolers allowed in fenced in area.

If you have purchased a pit pass ticket, please have it available for scanning at the gate.

Labor Day parade at 11:30am

Carnival Rides

Fireworks Saturday night at 8:30

Vendors

Bags Tournament Sunday at 11am at Zamberletti Park

Westville Lions Club

PO Box 368

Westville, IL 61883

http://www.westvillelionsclub.net