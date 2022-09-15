Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two big events are taking place this weekend with Champaign Park District!

Don’t miss the inaugural West Side Arts! On September 17 at West Side Park, the Champaign Park District and 40 North will join up to bring artists and art lovers together for a free juried art festival. Join us from 10a-5p to purchase and peruse amazing local and regional art showcasing a multitude of mediums!

West Side Arts

Sept 17, 10am-5pm

@ West Side Park

Virginia Theatre Opening Night Event: Incident at Kickapoo Creek

Sept 17, 5-9pm

Virginia Theatre, Downtown Champaign

Celebrating the Virginia Theatre’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Season

5pm – Free street performances

Food trucks

Vocalists Atrain, Kayla Brown, Ryan Byfield, AndrewDuncanson, RyanGroff, and DawnaNelson will perform with a full band on Park Avenue – in front of the theatre – before the screening.

7pm – Special ticketed premiere screening of the 50th Anniversary release of the musical festival documentary Incident at Kickapoo Creek.

Q&A with director RC Raycraft

Exhibit of art and artifacts

More info & tickets:

https://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=795