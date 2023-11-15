Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Created by Carl Palmer and his management, the tour will be presented with the full cooperation of the Estates of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. THIS IS NOT A TRIBUTE ACT- THIS IS THE REAL THING. Through modern technology they will reunite the band: Carl with his two bandmates, playing together along with Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016. It combines Keith & Greg on giant video walls performing live from a 1992 Royal Albert Hall show along with Carl Palmer and 2 side musicians who are LIVE on the stage. They all play together on stage.

“A groundbreaking multimedia tour/experience geared around the 50th anniversary of the legendary musical trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer.”

ROCK CELLAR MAGAZINE

“During the concerts, Palmer and his current band will perform live onstage, flanked by performance footage of Emerson and Lake on massive video walls. As a comparison, a press release points to Paul McCartney’s recent ‘duet’ with John Lennon during the GOT BACK tour, done with video footage from the LET IT BE Rooftop concert film.”

ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK

Confirmed tour dates are as follows:

Thu. 11/16/23 in Urbana, IL at The Canopy Club

Sat. 11/18/23 in Shipshewana, IN at Blue Gate Performing Arts

Sun. 11/19/23 in Wyandotte, MI at District 142

All upcoming tour dates can be found at https://carlpalmer.com/tourdates.php

For more information, please visit:

www.carlpalmer.com

www.emersonlakepalmer.com