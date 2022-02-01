WEFT 90.1 FM celebrates 40 years on air

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle chats with Vicki Niswander, chair of WEFT’s board of directors, about the last 40 years at the community radio station.

In 1975, a group of radio enthusiasts decided to create a radio station that was by the community, for the community. WEFT 90.1 FM hit the airwaves on September 26, 1981.

Airshifter Kristy R. shares what WEFT means to her

Since then, volunteers (airshifters) have lead a diverse range of programs from world music to news. Today, WEFT is one of three community radio stations in Illinois.

Airshifter Mike F. chats about the station’s live music sessions

To support the station via membership, donation, or volunteering, visit the WEFT website HERE.