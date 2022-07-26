Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

What do you get when four incredible Christian artists get together for a Hope-filled evening of live music? You get the second annual Harvest of Hope family concert, presented by WBGL and Rural King. On Saturday, August 13th at 5pm at Peterson Park in Mattoon, we invite you to come hear Crowder, Building 429, Micah Tyler, and Leanna Crawford, and join us for a life-giving concert with a purpose.

Once again this year, when you purchase a $25.00 ticket (kids 4 and under are free), the profits from all ticket sales will be donated to a church, Christian school, or Christian organization of your choosing. After you purchase your ticket, you take your receipt number and go to Rural King’s Church Week website and pick the organization you would like to donate to.

You can even purchase a Pay it Forward ticket to be set aside in a “bank” so that other families can attend.

If you are unable to pay the $25 per ticket fee, please click here to find out how to receive available free tickets. Scroll down the page to FAQ titled, How do I request a free ticket from the “Pay it Forward” ticket bank?

When you purchase a ticket to the Harvest of Hope concert, you are also helping to bless Christian organizations and ministries in your community. The Harvest of Hope concert, presented by WBGL and Rural King will be an unforgettable evening you don’t want to miss!

August 13

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Event Cost:

$25.00

Venue:

Peterson Park, 500 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938