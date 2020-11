Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

For many seniors, 2020 has been especially isolating.

That’s why Washington Savings Bank decided to give back to 16 nursing homes, assisted living facilities and memory care centers in Effingham and Mattoon.

The bank donated money, snacks, activities, tablets, and more.

“This is huge for us,” says Lauren Freyer, Regional Administrator for The Glenwood Assisted and Supportive Living. “It will benefit our residents so much…it will make them smile.”