Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Join us in honoring the remarkable milestone of Washington Savings Bank celebrating 140 years of community banking in Central Illinois.

In an era where the financial world is rapidly evolving, there’s something to be said for institutions that have stood the test of time, serving their communities with unwavering commitment. Washington Savings Bank, founded on September 4, 1883, as the Washington Loan and Building Association, is one such institution that has been the bedrock of community banking for 140 years.

From its inception, Washington Savings Bank’s primary mission was to help people achieve the dream of homeownership. Over the years, they have supported countless individuals and families in Central Illinois in making this dream a reality. As the bank has evolved, it has continued to uphold its core values of trust, reliability, and community focus.

Today, Washington Savings Bank proudly operates five branches across Central Illinois, with two locations in Effingham, two in Mattoon, and one in Lerna. These branches have become integral parts of their respective communities, providing essential financial services and supporting local initiatives.

To commemorate their 140th anniversary, Washington Savings Bank is hosting Customer Appreciation Cookouts at two of their branches:

September 22: Join them from 11 AM to 2 PM at Banker St in Effingham.

These events are an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy delicious food, and celebrate the enduring spirit of community banking.

Beyond their dedication to traditional banking services, Washington Savings Bank is deeply committed to financial literacy. They have partnered with Banzai, a platform that provides financial literacy resources to local schools and community organizations. Through Banzai, individuals of all ages and backgrounds can access a wealth of articles, classes, and coaching sessions that offer real-life financial experiences.

From budgeting tools to guidance on filling out the FASFA to planning for retirement, Washington Savings Bank ensures that their community is well-equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions.

Moreover, the bank actively engages with local schools, participating in events such as Teach Kids to Save day in the Spring and Get Smart About Credit Day in the Fall. These events include interactive financial literacy trivia games, making learning about finances engaging and fun for students.

To learn more about Washington Savings Bank’s services and to join in their 140th-anniversary celebrations at the upcoming cookouts, visit their website at www.washingtonsavings.net.