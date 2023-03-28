Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Warm Mediterranean salad with garbanzo beans, artichoke, spinach & feta
Ingredients: (Serves 2 as a main or 4 as a side)
- 1 can white or cannellini beans
- 1small Onion
- 1-2 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley
- 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp each olive oil and red wine vinegar
- Pinch each salt and pepper
- 1/4 tsp dried oregano
- About ½ cup each artichoke hearts
- 1/3 cup roasted red bell pepper
- 2-3 tbsp feta
- Handful of spinach
Directions:
- Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Slice up your onions. I like to do slices, rather than a dice, but feel free to do what you like.
- Once the pan is heated, add in the olive oil and the onion. Let saute.
- Meanwhile, squeeze dry the artichoke hearts and give them, along with the roasted red peppers, a nice chop. Set aside.
- Mince the garlic. Set aside.
- Drain the beans and add to the skillet, along with the artichoke hearts, red bells and garlic. Season with salt, pepper, oregano and the vinegar.
- Turn off the heat and add the spinach – folding it into the mixture so it gently wilts.
- Mince the parsley and stir in.
- Plate up and top with crumbled feta and a little squeeze of lemon juice, if desired.
