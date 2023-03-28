Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Warm Mediterranean salad with garbanzo beans, artichoke, spinach & feta

Ingredients: (Serves 2 as a main or 4 as a side)

  • 1 can white or cannellini beans
  • 1small Onion
  • 1-2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp each olive oil and red wine vinegar
  • Pinch each salt and pepper
  • 1/4 tsp dried oregano
  • About ½ cup each artichoke hearts
  • 1/3 cup roasted red bell pepper
  • 2-3 tbsp feta
  • Handful of spinach

Directions:

  1. Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Slice up your onions. I like to do slices, rather than a dice, but feel free to do what you like.
  2. Once the pan is heated, add in the olive oil and the onion. Let saute.
  3. Meanwhile, squeeze dry the artichoke hearts and give them, along with the roasted red peppers, a nice chop. Set aside.
  4. Mince the garlic. Set aside.
  5. Drain the beans and add to the skillet, along with the artichoke hearts, red bells and garlic. Season with salt, pepper, oregano and the vinegar.
  6. Turn off the heat and add the spinach – folding it into the mixture so it gently wilts.
  7. Mince the parsley and stir in.
  8. Plate up and top with crumbled feta and a little squeeze of lemon juice, if desired.

