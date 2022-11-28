Rochester, Ill. (WCIA)

Here at Walnut Street Winery, we provide our customers with a relaxing, pleasant place to unwind with friends and are a source for great wines that are locally made. We are often asked if we make all the wine we offer, and we do. Our best-selling wines are Blackjack, a Raspberry Pinot Noir, and our Cabernet Sauvignon. We are open Sunday through Friday from 2:00-9:00 pm and Saturday from 12:00-9:00 pm. We offer food, with an expanded menu on the weekends. Since we are a small business, we can work with customers to host events at the winery, and we can provide collaborations on fundraising events. We have a bocce ball court where we have spring and fall leagues, and even play a game if there is time.

We are a microwinery that sources processed grapes from some of the highest quality growers around the world. We make small batches of our wines to produce and bottle them right here on site. We offer have a full bar with bourbon flights featuring bourbons from around the world and 17 wines that we make here at the winery. In the fall and spring, we have bocce ball leagues three nights a week that are very popular. Throughout the year, we have live music on the weekends and host other events, such as a chili cookoff, paint parties, and fundraisers.

We are about to bottle our Crantastic, a Cranberry Shiraz that is perfect for the holiday season. We have gift baskets for the holidays and can host your next holiday party. Every week, we have happy hours specials Monday through Friday from 5-7 pm and live music on Saturdays. In April, our spring bocce leagues will start again.

My formal training is in art and design and agriculture, but I have made wine at home for years. At Walnut Street Winery, I do a bit of everything. I make the wine, from fermentation to bottling, design all the labels and logos, fix anything that needs repairs, and do the promotional work with our live music and events. I am also the main contact person for wholesale and private events at the winery. People are surprised at how many roles I take on, but that’s the nature of being a small business.

Walnut Street Winery

309 South Walnut Street

Rochester IL 62563