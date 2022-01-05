Walk with a naturalist at Homer Lake Forest Preserve

Homer, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle goes on a nature walk at Homer Lake Forest Preserve with education program specialist Stacey Clementz.

Walk with a Naturalist

Once a month at Homer Lake Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve

Join us for a guided hike along the Timberdoodle Trail. We’ll point out interesting plant species, birds, insects, and more! Meet outside in front of the Interpretive Center. FREE. Space is limited. Registration required at ccfpd.org. Current public health guidelines will be followed; see CCFPD’s Covid Guidelines and Waiver for In-person Programs. Programs may be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Click HERE to view the Champaign County Forest Preserves event calendar.