Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Humane Society is in need of volunteers!!

We have a VIRTUAL orientation TONIGHT (Thursday 7/13) at 5 pm! In addition to working with the animals (walking dogs, socializing cats, etc.) we’re looking for volunteers to help our incredibly hardworking staff to clean kennels and cages, general cleaning and maintenance, and adoption counselors.

We have SO MANY kittens looking for good homes right now. We actually have a ton of great animals up for adoption.



Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

4003 Kearns Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.cuhumane.org/