Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

What does the Carle Auxiliary do?

Founded in 1959, the auxiliary is a volunteer and philanthropic group dedicated to serving Carle patients and staff.

Fundraising vehicles:

· Resale boutique: 810 West University Avenue, Urbana – proceeds used to support operations of the Carle Auxiliary Guest House. Also, provide support for students at Parkland College entering health professions.

· Gift shop: 611 W. Park St., Urbana: Carle on Curtis; Carle at the Fields

Gift shop and Resale boutique support the Guest House.

· Guest House, corner of Orchard and Church streets (Guest house opened in 2003 to assist families of patients and loved ones receiving care at the hospital in Urbana.)

· Provided nearly 1,600 stays at the guest house.

· Average stay is 4 ½ days. Some stay longer.

· Full more than 90% of the time. No charge for families who stay.

How does someone join the Carle Auxiliary? Dues? Is there a screening process to volunteer if part of the Carle Auxiliary?

· Can go to https://carle.org/Giving/Adult-Volunteers and select the apply button to fill out a form about how you want to help, availability, emergency contact and other information.

· Email: volunteer.services@carle.com.

· Call (217) 383-3025

Where else are volunteers needed?

In 2022, there were 961 volunteers at the Carle Foundation Hospital and served 62,119 hours but more are always needed.

Inside Carle Foundation Hospital:

· Resale boutiques and gift shops

· Transporting patients in wheelchairs at Carle Foundation Hospital and helping people find their way in the hospital

· Information desk

– No One Dies Alone (training sessions to prepare for meaningful visits, talking to patients about things the patient wants to discuss and offering supportive language)

· Comfort Rounds (visit patients with a cart of items that may make their stay more enjoyable)

· Therapy dogs (if you have a dog certified as a therapy dog, you can sign up to volunteer to visit staff and patients)

· Creative Arts Music Program



In the community:

· Community Health Initiatives (Healthy Beginnings (assist at-home visits or office work); mobile health clinic, mobile market, rural health/safety activities and other initiatives to support the wellness in the community

· CRIS Healthy Aging (income tax preparation at both the Champaign & Danville locations; office help in Champaign office; home delivered meals program in Danville; activity leader for clients and nutrition volunteers in Danville.

· Carle at the Riverfront – wayfinding in the building, assisting with kiosk registration and general assistance. Student or adult volunteers accepted. Would like to see more high school student participation to give youth exposure to healthcare fields.



Volunteer from home:

· Seatbelt covers for pacemaker patients or mastectomy patients

· Bereavement blankets for families who had a child pass

· Prayer shawls for spiritual care department

· Veteran quilts

· Writing cards to veterans in the hospital

· Mastectomy pillows

Volunteer at an event of your choice:

· Jewelry sale

· Shoe sale

· Candy sale

· Flower sale

· Book sale

· Linen sale

· Nut sale

Volunteer at the Auxiliary Guest House:

Work with needs of guests.