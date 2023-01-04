Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Miller Park Zoo Volunteer Round Up – Open House

Looking for volunteers at the Zoo!

Date:

01/25/2023

Two sessions

10:00 AM -12:00 PM & 5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Miller Park Zoo-Large Classroom

Ever wonder what it would take to become a volunteer for Miller Park Zoo.

Join us to learn about the types of volunteer opportunities we offer!

This meeting will be an open house style informational meeting regarding our Adult Volunteer Program.

To register and for more information please call or email the Volunteer Coordinator, Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org Registration is not required but greatly appreciated.

ZOO ACTIVE SENIOR TOURS

For those 55 years & over 2nd Wednesday of the month

8:30 – 9:30 am

$5 per person

Take your morning stroll at the Zoo! We’ll visit a different area of the Zoo each month & learn about the animals who live there.

You’ll be guided by a knowledgeable staff member who will give you amazing information…and maybe even a peek behind the scenes!

No reservations are required. Your tour guide will meet you at the Zoo entrance.

Tours will begin promptly at 8:30 am.