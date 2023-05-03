Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Since its opening, VitalSkin Dermatology Champaign-Urbana has continued to grow their team and expand their services. Now under one roof, the team can address the medical, surgical and cosmetic needs of the community. Plus, with several different locations throughout central Illinois, VitalSkin is helping close the gap on access to dermatologic care, so area patients can always get the care they need without delay.

Krissy Banet: Krissy Banet is a physician assistant serving patients at VitalSkin’s Gibson City and Urbana locations. Krissy earned her Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Sullivan University and believes you can tell a lot about what is going on inside of a person (or sometimes things that a person has been through in their life) just by looking at their skin.

Katie Huckstadt: Katie provides a variety of aesthetic services to her patients and brings over 15 years of experience in the field. Working alongside a team of physicians allows Katie to provide advanced skin care to her patients.

Krissy Banet: Krissy treats a variety of skin conditions, but the most common concern among her patients is skin cancer. Providing regular screenings allows her to catch her patients skin cancer in the early stages. With skin cancer being one of the most common cancers in the U.S., it’s evident that many of us aren’t doing enough to protect ourselves. One of the best ways to prevent melanoma and protect yourself from UV rays is to invest in a sunscreen. When looking for a sunscreen, try to find one that has SPF of 30 or higher. SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays, these are the spectrums of light responsible for causing sunburns. However, finding a sunscreen can be difficult as there are many different types. Mineral or chemical, greasy or lightweight, spray or lotion? All of these factors go into determining the best sunscreen for your skin. While it may seem overwhelming, Krissy and Katie are happy to help you find an SPF that fits your skin perfectly. Katie Huckstadt: While many people are stuck with semi-permanent sun spots from a lack of sunscreen, Katie’s patients enlist her help with the use of laser treatments to help remove those spots. Cosmetic laser treatments are one of the best alternatives for eliminating unwanted sunspots and can help rejuvenate the skin in the process.