Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s officially Christmas (prepping) season for Visit Effingham as we prepare for the holidays that will be here before you know it.

Wonderland in Lights Drive Thru Display runs from Thanksgiving through the New Year at Community Park in Effingham, IL. We kick the holidays off with our “Walking Through Wonderland” event on Wednesday, November 23rd. For one night only, Wonderland in Lights will be closed to all vehicles and offer visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with our larger than life light displays. Walk through the lights, then enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, live Christmas music, food trucks and more.

Finish the night off with a trip to “Lights on the Lawn” in downtown Effingham… view our larger than life, 3D holiday light displays on the Effingham County Courthouse Museum lawn.

Walking Through Wonderland: Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Community Park in Effingham, IL

Wonderland in Lights Drive-Thru Display runs Thanksgiving through New Year

Lights on the Lawn is open from Thanksgiving through the New Year



Visit Effingham

201 E Jefferson Ave

Effingham, IL 62401

http://www.visiteffinghamil.com