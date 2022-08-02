Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With fresh tomatoes coming out of the garden, guest chef Anita Dukeman is back making a Vietnamese Tomato Salad.

Vietnamese Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from about 3 limes)

1/8-1/4 cup fish sauce (Red Boat or Three Crabs)

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced into half moons

1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds tomatoes, cut into small wedges

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 to 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped cilantro

1/3 cup salted dry-roasted peanuts, chopped fine

For directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.