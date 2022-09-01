Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Month of September Vermilion Advantage is doing a membership drive!

They are also starting to talk about Manufacturing Month in October – they will be launching a new program called Skyepack Advantage that will teach Vermilion County students what jobs, opportunities, and career paths they have with LOCAL manufacturers.

Thursday (September 8th) is our Business After Hours at the Vermilion Regional Airport.

Vermilion Advantage

217-442-6201

15 N Walnut St, Danville

http://www.vermilionadvantage.com