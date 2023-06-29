Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Vera Ventura, a remarkable mother of two who has conquered stage IV metastasized breast cancer, and is currently battling a life-threatening brain tumor. As a survivor, mindset coach, and advocate for non-toxic living, Vera has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless others, bridging the gap between Western medicine and natural healing, particularly through the transformative practice of fasting.

Vera’s strength and discipline in fasting stem from her 18-year recovery from addiction. Having been sober from food addiction for nearly two decades, she brings a wealth of personal experience and discipline to her fasting journey. Her earlier struggles with bulimia from the age of 16 to 24 provided the foundation for her remarkable dedication.

Having left her home in Miami at the tender age of 14 to join her sister in New York City, Vera’s journey has been marked by resilience and determination. She is a graduate of Skidmore College and Harvard University, where her academic achievements mirror her unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Vera’s commitment to holistic healing extends beyond her personal journey. She is an avid meditator, a passionate yoga teacher, and a dedicated breast cancer support coach. Through these practices, she empowers others to embrace mindfulness, physical well-being, and emotional strength.

As a mother of two children, aged 7 and 9, Vera skillfully navigates the challenges of parenting while undertaking her 30-day fast. Her ability to balance her personal health journey and her family responsibilities showcases her unwavering dedication and resilience.

https://breastcancergoddess.com/